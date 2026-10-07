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WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Williams County Commits To WEDCO Dues Increase

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The Williams County Commissioners approved an increase to Williams County Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO) fees at their Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, meeting and held discussions involving the Hillside Country Living water treatment system.

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