Michael Bail (1971-2023)

Michael Landon Bail, 51, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Mike was born May 8, 1971, in Bryan, Ohio, son of the late George C. and Mary E. (Grizzle) Bail. He was a 1989 graduate of Hilltop High School.

Mike worked as a tow motor operator at CK Technologies that later became Creative Liquid Coatings.

He previously worked at Reifel Industries, Inc for 15 years and Manufactured Housing Enterprises, Inc.

In his free time, Mike enjoyed riding motorcycles, collecting coins and sports cards.

He loved his dogs, Blue and Boss, and spending time joking with his family.

Surviving is his mother, Mary Bail of West Unity, Ohio; three brothers, Andrew (Joann) Bail of Oakwood, Ohio, Joe Bail of West Unity, Ohio, and George C. Bail, II of Montpelier, Ohio; sister, Kay Perry of Bryan, Ohio; many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, George C. Bail and brother, Gabriel Wayne Bail.

Visitation for Mike will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street West Unity, Ohio, with services beginning at 12:00 noon in the funeral home with Rev. Tom Buratovich officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity, Ohio.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Living Hope Free Methodist Church, 1051 West Jackson Street, West Unity, Ohio 43570

