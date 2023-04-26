Carolyn Fisher (1947-2023)

Carolyn R. Fisher, age 75, 0f West Unity, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan. Carolyn was a homemaker.

She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing large meals for family gatherings, playing games and cards as well as time around a campfire.

She was a member of the Living Hope Free Methodist Church in West Unity.

Born August 5, 1947 in Newell, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Palmer and Dorothy (Heath) Plumm. She married Gene T. Fisher and he preceded her in death.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Tresae (Robin) Athy, of West Unity, Ron (Chris) Snyder, of Sarasota, Florida, Lois (Mark) Munson, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Sara Welling, of East Liverpool, Ohio, Fred Fisher and Bill Fisher, both of Chester, West Virginia, Jessie Fisher, of Wellsville, Ohio and Jack (Becky) Fisher, of Weirton, West Virginia; 31 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brothers, Glenn and Butch (Diane) Plumm, both of Wellsville, and Norm (Nancy) Plumm, of East Liverpool; sister, Eileen Emler, of Jamestown, Tennessee and sister-in-law, Sandy Plumm, of Crossville, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene T. Fisher, Sr.; son, Gene T. Fisher, Jr.; daughter, Janie Snyder; grandsons, Alec, Brian and Travis Fisher; brother, Ron Plumm and son-in-law, Robert Welling.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan with Jeff Crisenbery officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday prior to the service starting at 11:00 A.M. Carolyn will be laid to rest in the mausoleum at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Living Word Free Methodist Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

