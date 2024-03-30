Michael “Mike” Fouty (1952 – 2024)

(Wauseon Resident)

Michael D. “Mike” Fouty, age 71, of Wauseon, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2024 at his home. He was born on June 22, 1952 to Frederick and Nina (O’Brien) Fouty in Wauseon.

Mike was a hard worker who loved farming, animals, and his garage – he slept in the house yet lived in his garage. Mike drove CDL for Dielman’s Concrete for many years retiring in 2019.

He was known for his old truck-driver jokes he told a million times and his love for his precious grandchildren.

He also enjoyed tinkering in his garage and was willing to help his family and friends with anything. He lived a simple, humble life.

Mike is survived by Lisa Fouty, his children, Dawn (Scott) DeHollander, Jaimie Fouty, Michelle (Steven) Przyojski, Christine Fouty (Brandon Volkman) and Jason Fouty; grandchildren, Jake, Marah, Mark; Michaela, Dylan, Gavyn and Brandi Jo; Grayselin, Madelyn and Nolan; Bretten, Hazel and Olivia; great-grandchildren, J.J., Aurora, Violet, Rosalee and sister, Lory Nagel; Sara, Abbigale, Noah, Benjamin and best friend Dwayne. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Fouty and Nina O’Brien.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, April 4, 2024 from 2-6:30 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St. with his funeral service starting at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home, Pastor Dan Allen officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the family c/o Christine Fouty.

