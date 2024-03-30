Fredric “Fred” Grieser (1960 – 2024)

(Worked At Sauder Woodworking In Archbold)

Fredric J. “Fred” Grieser, age 63 years, of Archbold, passed away Friday evening, March 29, 2024 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Bryan.

He was born September 19, 1960 at Wauseon, the son of Orville “Hutch” and Nancy (Porter) Grieser. He was a 1979 graduate of Archbold High School.

He worked at Sauder Woodworking many years and then work for S&W Mills for the last several years. He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephew, the Bird Lake Community and fishing with his family.

Fred fished in all the Great Lakes except Lake Superior. He enjoyed sharing the cottage with all of his friends.

He is survived by his father, Orville “Hutch”; siblings David (Jill) Grieser of Osseo, MI and Sally (Mike) Beck of Ridgeville Corners; 2 nieces and one nephew; and 2 great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday April 3, at Short Funeral Home in Archbold from 5-7 PM. The family suggests that memorials be given to the Archbold Fire Department.

