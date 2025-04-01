Michael “Mike” Lewis (1952 – 2025)

(Member Of Bryan Kiwanis Club)

Michael E. “Mike” Lewis, 72, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mike was born July 9, 1952, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Jack E. and Jane (Claypoole) Lewis.

He was a 1970 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and continued his education at Kent State University obtaining a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1974.

While attending Kent State University he met Judith Ann “Judy” Greenisen. Mike and Judy’s love and friendship blossomed and were married on August 24, 1974, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bryan, Ohio, enjoying 50 years of marriage. Mike began his career working as a CPA in 1974 in Cleveland.

Mike and Judy then moved to Bryan in 1977 and began working for Tom Boyer CPA. He later worked as the Chief Financial Officer at Nofziger Door in Archbold and Haas Door in Wauseon. Mike continued working as a self-employed CPA until his retirement in 2021.

Along with his wife, Judy, they were active member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Mike was a member of the Methodist Men and the Bryan Kiwanis Club where he held many offices.

In retirement, he enjoyed baking bread, gardening and bird watching. Those who knew Mike best knew he could often be found working on the computer.

Surviving is his wife, Judy of Bryan, Ohio; two children, Lee Lewis of Parachute, Colorado and Ann Phillips of Bryan, Ohio; six grandchildren, Keagan (Trae) Shartzer of Savannah, Georgia, Brooklyn Nichols of Bluffton, Indiana, Emma Nichols of Bryan, Ohio, Jacob Lewis of Parachute, Colorado, Gaige Phillips of Bryan, Ohio, and Briana Lewis of Parachute, Colorado; two sisters, Laurie Cole of Gnadenhutten, Ohio, and Terry (Dr. Mark) Ragins of Torrance, California; brother, Kevin Lewis of Port Orange, Florida; sister-in-law, Joyce (Rebecca Estelle) Greenisen Estelle of Kalkaska, Michigan; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mike will be held Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan with a memorial service beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the church with Rev. Steve Rath officiating. Private interment will be made at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan. Memorial contributions can be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.