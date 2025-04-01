Donald Davis (1942 – 2025)

(Lifelong Resident Of Delta)

Donald Ray Davis, age 82, a lifelong resident of Delta, Ohio peacefully passed away at home with his wife, and family by his side on March 31, 2025, under Heartland Hospice Care.

He was born in Wauseon, Ohio on December 18, 1942, to the late Earl J. Davis and Virgina B. (Fausey) Davis.

Don graduated from Pettisville High School in 1960, On February 6, 1965, he married Suzanne “Sue” Olsen, who he met at the Swanton Coliseum one night when she tripped him, so she could tell people for 60 loving years he fell for her.

Don began his career young in 1961 starting at Campbell’s Soup company in Napoleon serving 13 years, before moving on to the American National Can company in Whitehouse, Ohio as a line operator for 36 years and retiring in 2010.

After retirement Don found peace in his home woodshop, golfing and attending his grandchildren’s many musical and sporting events. He was an active member of St. Caspar Catholic Church where he volunteered on many committees and outreaches, including the St. Caspar Cemetery Board and helping with fish fries. Don also was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus for many years.

Left to honor his memory are his wife, Sue; children, Edward (Susan) Davis, Ryan (Trisstine) Davis, Gregory (Traci) Davis; grandchildren, Aubree (Kyle), Branden, Ethan, Zakary, Megan (Zachary), Hayden (Jessie), Abigail, Dakota, Evelyn, Eleanor; one great grandson Hudson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard M. Davis in 2022, brothers, Glen, James, Charles, Dale and Tom Davis, and sister, Joann Sloan.

A public visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, April 7, 2025, in the Pope John XXIII Room at St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 with a rosary being recited by the Knights of Columbus at 7:30 PM on Monday evening. A Mass of Christian Burial for Don will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at St. Caspar Catholic Church with Father Todd Dominique officiating. Interment will follow at St Caspar Cemetery in Wauseon.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to direct memorial contributions to St Caspar Catholic Church or Knights of Columbus, #8829, or Heartland

Hospice 10220 Waterville St. Whitehouse, Ohio 43571 in Donald’s memory. Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Hwy 109 in Delta.

The Davis family would like to thank all those who supported them during this time and a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their loving care. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com