Michael Smith (1966-2021)

Michael E. Smith, age 55, of Wauseon passed away in his home on October 12, 2021. Michael was born on August 21, 1966, to David and Sandra (Rower) Smith.

Michael married Heather Strait on September 11, 2000, and she survives. Michael was an on-air personality for WMTR and owned Black Diamond Production Company.

Michael liked woodworking and playing role playing games. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and rooting for University of Michigan and Cleveland Browns football. Anyone who knew Michael knew that he was a jokester.

Surviving Michael is his wife, Heather of Wauseon; son, Ryan David Smith of Austin, TX; mother, Sandra Smith of Wauseon; sister, Shawn (Ken Carter) Smith of Wauseon; sister, Lisa (Ron) Zimmerman of Wauseon; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, David Smith, and his grandparents.

A funeral service for Michael will take place on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon at 1pm. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 11am – 1pm on Monday, October 18, 2021 at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Ottokee Cemetery. Celebrant Adam Grisier will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with the arrangements.