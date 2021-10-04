Police Log & Court News For September 1st, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

AUGUST 20

•217 Hawthorn Dr., Suspicious Person

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B Walnut St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Frey Rd. @ Stryker St., Investigate Complaint

•303 Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•600 Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•305 Willow Way, Threats or Harassment

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Lafayette St. @ S. Pleasant St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Misc. Complaints

•110 Grassy Ln., Loud Noise

AUGUST 21

•200 W. Williams St., Suspicious Vehicle

•200 Lafayette St., Disabled Vehicle

•N. Defiance St. @ W. Holland St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•347 Sawmill Ct., Threats / Harassment

•100-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•Union St. @ West St., Animal Call

AUGUST 22

•300-B Union St., Suspicious Activity

•600 Lafayette St., Suspicious Vehicle

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Lost Property

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•404 Union St., Unwanted Person

AUGUST 23

•105 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•600 Park St. Unit 08, Theft

•1600-B S. Defiance St., Found Property

• 600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•407 E. Lutz Rd., Larceny

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•2200-B S. Defiance St., Misc. Complaints

•Franklin St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Citation

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Found Property

•407 South St., Fraud

•103 Christine Dr., Animal Call

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•330 N. Clydes Way, Animal Call

AUGUST 24

• Lauber St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•700-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Franklin St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•100-B Stryker St., Parking Violations

•Lafayette @ CR 24, Traffic Offense / Warning

•300-B E. Holland St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•595 E. Lugbill Rd., Misc. Complaints

•302 N. Defiance St., Special Detail

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Short-Buehrer Rd., Traffic Offense / Citation

•100-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Miller Ave. @ Pin Oak Pl., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Lafayette @ CR 24, Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Offense / Arrest

AUGUST 25

•1600-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•125 Taylor Pkwy., Unlock Vehicle

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•Ditto St. @ W. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•2211 S. Defiance St., 911 Hang Up

•Ditto St. @ W. Holland St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B Woodland Dr., Parking Violations

•Lachoy Dr. @ Monterey Ct., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B W. Lugbill Rd., Parking Violations

•Lafayette St. @ Victory Ln., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ N. Village Limits, Traffic Offense / Warning

•309 Middle St., Domestic Trouble

AUGUST 26

•1000-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•916 Monterey Ct., Assist Fire or Rescue

•606 S. Pleasant St., 911 Hang Up

•Ditto St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•Murbach St. @ Vine St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•111 Burke St., Unlock Vehicle

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•205 Stryker St., Unlock Vehicle

•S. Buehrer St. @ W. Lugbill Rd., Investigate Complaint

•300-B Stamm St., Traffic Offense / Warning

AUGUST 27

•1000-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Nolan Pkwy. @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•125 Taylor Pkwy., Unlock Vehicle

WAUSEON POLICE

AUGUST 18

•320 Sycamore St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•S. Shoop Ave. @ E. Chestnut St., Suspicious Person

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•N. Shoop Ave. @ E. Elm St., Animal Call

•1335 N. Shoop Ave., Debris / Item in Roadway

•224 Madison St., Welfare Check

AUGUST 19

•230 Clinton St., Larceny

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Welfare Check

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Animal Call

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Disorderly Conduct

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

AUGUST 20

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•317 N. Fulton St., Accident (Property Damage)

•1180 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•865 E. Leggett St., Loud Noise

•233 Clinton St., Vandalism

•235 E. Chestnut St., Trespassing

•141 W. Chestnut St., Threats / Harassment

AUGUST 21

•1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Suspicious Person

•435 Mattera Dr., Loud Noise

•1207 N. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

•259 W. Elm St., Drunk

•283 Cherry St., Alarm Drop

•328 S. Oakwood St., Neighborhood Trouble

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•1180 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•231 W. Chestnut St., Run Away or Unruly

AUGUST 22

•773 N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•501 W. Chestnut Ct., Animal Call

•230 Clinton St., Animal Call

•491 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•621 E. Oak St., Open Door

AUGUST 23

•514 W. Leggett St., Suicidal Threats

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 22, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•248 N. Fulton St., Larceny

•318 Eastwood St., Investigate Complaint

• 485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•628 Vine St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•230 Orth Rd., Alarm Drop

•247 Monroe St., Telephone Harassment

•1030 Old Orchard Dr., Alarm Drop

•270 Neva Dr., Domestic Violence

AUGUST 24

•Glenwood St. @ E. Linfoot St., Animal Call

•132 Birch St., Domestic Violence

•645 Pine St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Lost / Found / Recovered

•1000 N. Glenwood Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

AUGUST 25

•128 Depot St., Alarm Drop

WEST UNITY POLICE

AUGUST 16

•Wanted Person / Arrest

•Medical Emergency

•Speed / Warning

AUGUST 17

•Agency Assist

AUGUST 18

•Medical Emergency (2)

•Animal Complaint

•Speed / Warning (3)

AUGUST 19

•Lock-Out

•911 Hang-Up (2)

•Agency Assist

•Fraud

AUGUST 20

•Theft

•Animal Complaint

•911 Hang-Up (2)

•Agency Assist

•Speed / Warning

AUGUST 21

•Unsecured Premises

•Well-Being Check (2)

•Domestic Dispute

•Animal Complaint

•Agency Assist

•Speed / Warning

AUGUST 22

•Unsecured Premises

•Well-Being Check

•Domestic Dispute

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Michael N. Walker, age 38, previously pled guilty to Domestic Violence. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Walker caused physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Walker to serve 12 months in prison. He ordered Mr. Walker to pay all court costs. He received credit for 51 clays in jail.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Dusk Enterprises, LLC Wauseon, OH VS Beaverson, Beverly S (Metamora, OH) Judgment found for Dusk Enterprises, LLC in the amount of $310.06. Interest from 2/1/2021 at the rate of 5.000%.

•Norton, Carolyn (Swanton, OH) VS. Juhasz Home Repair (Toledo, OH). Judgment found for Plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $325.00, 3% interest from August 19, 2021 an the cost of this action.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers (Archbold, OH) VS. Bierie, Tabatha N; Bierie, William K (Liberty Center, OH). Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers in the amount of $13,779.57. Interest from 8/20/2021 at the rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon, OH) VS. Rodriguez, Zachariah (Wauseon, OH); Rodriguez, Selena (Wauseon ,OH). Judgment for Fulton County Health in the amount of $561.93. Interest from 3/19/2021 at the rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon, OH) VS. Wilson, Chad (Morenci, MI); Niles, Rachel (Morenci, MI). Judgment for Fulton County Health in the amount of $872.62. Interest from 05/19/2021 at the rate of 3.00%.

•Thomas S Molitierno, Esq. (Fayette, OH) VS. Luttrell, Cecil (Fayette, OH). Judgment for Thomas S Moliterno, ESQ. in the amount of $8,832.81. Interest from 08/20/2021 at the rate of 3.00%.

•Dnf Associates, LLC (Cinncunati, OH) VS. Zachrich, Shelly R (Fayette, OH). This matter came on for hearing on the plaintiffs’ motion for default judgment. The court finds the plaintiff failed to produce the evidence required for full asking judgments. Rendered against Defendant to represent principal plus cost/pre & post interest. Judgment for DNF Associated, LLC in the amount of $2530.82. Interest from 08/25/2021 at the rate of 3.00%.

•Skates Apartments (Wauseon, OH) VS. Brewer, Jennifer Ann (Stryker, OH). Judgment for Skates Apartments in the amount of $2673.80. Interest from 09/24/2020 at the rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center(Wauseon, OH) VS. Snyder, Jessie M (Wauseon, OH). Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the amount of $2331.34. Interest from 04/10/2021 at the rate of 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers (Archbold, OH) VS. Sharp, Madonna C (Stryker, OH). Judgment fo the Northern Anesthesia Providers in the amount of $322.54. Interest from 08/20/21 at the rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon, OH) VS. Lantz, Bradley Allen (Fayette, OH). Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the amount of $3528.07. Interest from 05/19/2021 at the rate of 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers (Archbold, OH) VS. Ramey, Evan (Wauseon, OH). Judgment to the Northern Anesthesia Providers in the amount of $499.80. Interest from 08/20/21 at the rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon, OH) VS. Foster, William E Sr (Morenci, MI). Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the amount of $400.75. Interest from 12/27/2019 at the rate of 3.00%.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

• Wyrostek, Michael P (Delta, OH) Improper Left Turn. Cost: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Lafountain, Mark L (Wauseon, OH) R.R. Crossing. Cost: $93.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Niner, Harry L. Jr. (Delta, OH) 54/40 Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Niner, Harry L. Jr. (Delta, OH) Physical control of a vehicle. Cost: $56.00 Fine Amount: $375.00

•Mino, Barbara J. (Delta, OH) Driving Under Suspended License. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Mainous, Morgan E. (Delta, OH) 60/40 Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $77.00

•Malone, Seth D. (Swanton, OH) Muffler/ Noise. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Diller, Clayton D. (West Unity, OH) Assured Cleared Distance Ahead. Cost: $92.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Carroll, Zarhea Delaney (Archbold, OH) 69/55 Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Leffler, Emma A. (Lyons, OH) 75/55 Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $77.00

•Stasa, Stephen E. (Swanton, OH) 70/55 Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Cramer, Samuel J. (Wauseon, OH) 80/55 Speed. Cost: $93.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Griffin, Sonya R. (West Unity) 70/55 Speed. Cost: $93.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Fleck, Austin M. (Swanton, OH) 69/55 Speed. Cost: $47.00 Fine Amount: $85.00

•Dunning, Darren A. (Delta, OH) 70/55 Speed. Cost: $47.00 Fine Amount: $85.00

•Lorenzo, Mahala M. (Fayette, OH) 78/55 Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $77.00

•Nye, Italia A. (Wauseon, OH) 50/25 Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Yantis, Alexis L. (Delta,OH) 70/55 Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Nafziger, Kent D. (Archbold, OH) 69/55 Speed. Cost: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Sinkey, Robert A. Jr. (Alvordton, OH). Felony Assault. Case Dismissed.

•Sinkey, Robert A. Jr. (Alvordton, OH). Abduction. Case Dismissed.

•Sinkey, Robert A. Jr. (Alvordton, OH). Domestic Violence. Case Dismissed.

•Kunkle, Gahlon A. (Fayette, OH). Disorderly Conduct. Defendant plead No contest; defendant found guilty. Cost: $83:00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Mulder, Janice (Delta, OH) Fail to File Taxes. Cost: $75:00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Keefer, Spencer D. (Fayette, OH) Disorderly Conduct. Case Dismissed.

•Champada, Pacio P. (Unknown Address). Disorderly Conduct. Cost: $75:00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Crabtree, Travis A. (Delta, OH) Cut Grass. Cost: $75:00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Crabtree, Travis A. (Delta, OH) Junk/Vehicle. Case Dismissed.

FULTON COUNTY EASTERN DISTRICT-CRIMINAL

•Slawinski. Ashley (Delta, OH) Failed to Restrain Dog. Cost: $10.00 Fine Amount $50.00

•Kelset, Tabbatha L. (Swanton, OH) Disorderly Conduct. Fine Amount: $75.00

•Jackson, Chanta (Delta, OH) Disorderly Conduct. $175.00

•Kobeck, Mathew A (Swanton, OH) Failed to Register Dog; Failed to register Dog Fine Amount: $56.00 Cost: Amount: $96.00

•Lane, Penny (Delta, OH) Fail to File Dog License. Fine Amount: $213.79

•Lane, Penny (Delta, OH) Fail to Confine. Fine Amount: $96.00

•Parks, Kelsey E. (Swanton, OH) Disorderly Conduct. Fine Amount $100.00

•Whitehead, Justin J (Delta, OH) OVI. 1 year license suspension; 1 year reporting to probation. 72 hr drug/ alcohol program in 90 days. No violations of law for same until 8/11/2026. Fine & Cost Amount: $500

•Wilder, Hunter E (Lyons, OH) OVI. 1 year license suspension with privileges. No violations of law until 8/12/2026. Report to probation thru Common Pleas and Counseling cont thru Wauseon Wellness. Fin Amount $500.00.

FULTON COUNTY EASTERN DISTRICT-TRAFFIC

•Anderson, James E (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine Amount: $132.00

•Meyers, Lora (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine Amount: $132.00

•Dodd, Anne M (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine Amount: $122.00

•Lane, Chelsea (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine Amount: $122.00

•Quintoff, Michelle (Swanton, OH) No operator License. Defendant is now Valid. Fine Amount: $185.00

•Findlay, Richard (Swanton, OH) Fictitious Plates. Cost: $78.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Mainous, Morgan E (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine Amount: $162.00

•Williams, David S. (Wauseon, OH) Failed to yield Stop Sign. Fine Amount: $102.00

•Renfer, Donna J (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine Amount: $132.00

•Kane, Merill E. (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine Amount: $132.00

•Savage, Christine (Delta, OH) Failed to Stop at Stop Sign. Fine Amount: $122.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Barnett, Jerry L Jr (Bryan, OH) Driving Under Suspended License. Cost: $111.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

• Barnett, Jerry L Jr (Bryan, OH) Failure to Reinstate Suspended License. Cost: $111.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Suffel, Tonya M (Bryan, OH) Temp Instruction Permit. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $75.00

•Suffel, Tonya M (Bryan, OH) No Plate Light. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $25.00

•Davis, Trisstine M (Delta, OH) 70/55 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Dickerson, Jalyn M (Stryker, OH) 72/55 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Mccoy, Kevin D (Bryan,OH) 40/25 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Ryan, Mark A (Delta, OH) Seat Belt. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Eitniear, Destiny J (Edgerton,OH) Failure to Control. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Brown, Kenneth J (Archbold, OH) Failure to Control. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Sanders, Lisa M (Montpelier, OH) Failure to Control. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Maddox, Americus (West Unity, OH) 85/55 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Seibert, Robert H (Bryan, OH) 75/55 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Huffman, Steven R (Bryan, OH) 44/25 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Deleon, Kristine R (Bryan, OH) 45/25 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Nofzinger, Matthew J (Montpelier, OH) FRA Suspension. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Bauer, Dakota D (Bryan, OH) Failure to Reinstate. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Steinmetz, Harold C (Bryan, OH) 54/35 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Weed, Tosha L (Bryan, OH) FRA Suspension. FRA Suspension. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Towers, Scott N (Montpelier, OH) 35/25 Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $40.00

•Allen, Andrew R (Edon, OH) OVI/Breath. Cost: $89.00 Fine Amount: $650.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Greenwalt, Desiree S (Bryan, OH) Disorderly. Defendant plead no contest; Found Guilty. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Torres, Isabel A (Montpelier, OH) Litter/Deposit. Defendant plead guilty. Cost: $115.00 Fine Amount: $90.00

•Grubb, Jason E (Montpelier, OH) Drug Paraphernalia. Defendant plead guilty. Must Complete Recovery Services of Northwest OH Inc Program. Agency to Destroy Contraband. Defendant shall have no future violations with the next 5 years. Cost: $84.00 Fine Amount: $300.00

•Vollmar, Joshua L (Montpelier, OH) Possession. Defendant plead No Contest; Found Guilty. Agency to Destroy Contraband. Cost: $84.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Vollmar, Joshua L (Montpelier, OH) OVI/Under Influence. Defendant plead No Contest; Found Guilty. Sentenced Jail 20 days; Susp 17 days. Operator License Suspended from 05/10/2021 until 05/10/2022 . Cost: $100.50 Fine Amount: $650.00

•Nye, Kelsey M (Edgerton, OH) Falsification. Defendant plead Guilty. Sentenced Jail 180 days; suspended 178 days. No future violations within next 2 years. Cost: $90.00 Fine Amount: $300.00

•Vanauken, Dustin R (Stryker, OH) File City Tax 18. Defendant Plead Guilty. No future violations within next 2yrs, must file taxes within 30 days and setup payment agreement. Cost: $99.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Vanauken, Dustin R (Stryker, OH) File City Tax 19. Defendant Plead Guilty. No future violations within next 2yrs, must file taxes within 30 days and setup payment agreement. Cost: $94.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Harrington, April M (Also Known As: Linda Poucher) (Bryan, OH) Assault. Defendant plead Guilty. Sentenced Jail 180 days; Suspended 180 Days. No Future violations within the next 3 years. Defendant to successfully complete 10-Hr Life Skill Program. Cost: $125.00 Fine Amount: $300.00

•Harrington, April M (Also Known As: Linda Poucher) (Bryan, OH) Theft. Defendant plead Guilty. Sentenced Jail 90 days; Suspended 90 Days. No Future violations within the next 3 years. Defendant to successfully complete 10-Hr Life Skill Program. Cost: $45.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Harrington, April M (Also Known As: Linda Poucher) (Bryan, OH) disorderly Conduct. Defendant plead Guilty. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $100.00.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CIVIL

•Midland Credit Management Inc (San Diego, CA) VS. Breidenbaugh, Adria M (Bryan, OH). Case Dismissed for Lack of Prosecution without Prejudice.

•L V N V Funding L L C (Greenville,SC) VS. Hemminger, Jim (Bryan, OH). Case Dismissed for Lack of Prosecution without Prejudice.

•Funnell, Tad (Stryker, OH); Funnell, Glenda (Stryker, OH) VS. Love, Marissa (Bryan OH). Dismissed second cause of action for lack of Prosecution.

•Portfolio Recovery Associates (Norfolk, VA) VS. Zachrich, Matthew (West Unity, OH). Case Dismissed for Lack of Prosecution without Prejudice.

•Comm Hosp And Wellness Centers (Bryan, OH) VS. Halferty, Tylor S (Montpelier,OH). Case Dismissed for Lack of Prosecution without Prejudice.