Michigan Man Sentenced For Archbold Dealership Break-In

The fifth of six people indicted after a break-in at an Archbold automotive dealership has been sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to four charges.

Robert A. Adams, Jr., 20, of Roseville, Mich., previously pled guilty to one count each of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools, and improperly handling firearms, according to a release from the office of the Fulton County prosecuting attorney.

The release states Adams attempted to steal a vehicle, was in possession of key fobs, gloves, ski masks, cell phones, an electronic programming device, and firearms with the intent to use them criminally, and “did knowingly transport or have a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm is accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.”

Adams was ordered to pay prosecuting costs and was given credit for 49 days already spent in jail.

A December 2024 release from the Archbold Police Department states that officers were dispatched to Terry Henrick’s Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Dealership at about 2:19 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2024, where they arrived to find several suspects fleeing from the back of the building.

One was taken into custody at the scene, while five more were caught by Archbold officers and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a traffic stop of a vehicle that matched the description of the one seen leaving the scene.

Adams was indicted alongside 17-year-old Jamarion T. Lewis of Phoenix, Ariz., and 27-year-old Kemonie J. Williams of Highland Park, Mich., as well as 48-year-old Robert J. Freiburger II, 18-year-old Robert L. Freiburger III, and 19-year-old Joseph R. Strzelecki, all of Oxford, Mich.

In May, Freiburger III was sentenced to four years of community control including 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, paying $8,000 in restitution to the victim, completing the SEARCH Program along with any recommended aftercare, that he be assessed for dual diagnosis and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare, that he consent to suspicionless searches, that he comply with a 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, that he have no contact with the victim or his co-defendants, and that he obtain a valid driver’s license and insurance.

If he violates the terms of the sentence, he faces between six to 18 months in prison on two of his convictions and six to 12 months on the other two.

Williams was also sentenced at that time to a total of eight years in prison and was ordered to pay prosecution costs.

Last month, Lewis was sentenced to three years of community control with conditions including serving 120 days in the CCNO, paying $8,000 in restitution to the victim, and complying with curfew, no-contact orders, and suspicionless searches.

If he violates the terms of the sentence, he faces between six to 18 months in prison for each offense, which includes breaking and entering, safecracking, possessing criminal tools, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Earlier this month, Freiburger II was sentenced to between 13 and 16.5 years in prison as well as to pay the cost of prosecution.

Strzelecki’s original case – filed in December – was dismissed earlier this month, with a replacement case having been filed in June.

He was originally indicted on 19 charges, including conspiracy, aggravated robbery, robbery, attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, possessing criminal tools, carrying a concealed weapon, and improperly handling firearms, along with other charges, including multiple counts of many of the charges.

In his new case, Strzelecki is facing 16 charges, with several of the original charges removed and new charges added for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, burglary, vandalism, and intimidation of an attorney, victim, or witness in a criminal case. A pretrial hearing in that case is scheduled for August 1.

Multiple agencies from Michigan and Ohio, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, assisted in the initial investigation, which linked the group to additional incidents in both states, including high-speed chases, coordinated vehicle theft operations, and a chop shop.