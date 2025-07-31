YMCA Program Shared At Bryan Rotary

Daniel Tinch, CEO of the Williams County Family YMCA, told of an exciting new program at the Y. Partnering with Parkview Bryan, the YMCA is offering a free app, YMCA360. It streams programs, classes, and instructors anywhere, anytime in a mobile, web or TV experience. YMCA360 has something for everyone of any age or interest. Enjoy nutrition classes, personal training, group fitness, sports training, kids programming, art classes and more. Sign up as a member, non-member, or former member in Williams County. This is a great opportunity for the whole family, 24/7 with on demand videos. Call the Williams County Family YMCA 419.636.6185 for more information.