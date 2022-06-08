Mike Karnes (1945-2022)

Facebook

Mike Karnes, 76, a retired engineer from Bryan Custom Plastics, passed away May 28, 2022, at Jackson General Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Phylis Karnes of Trenton, Tennessee; three children, Tonya Cermak of Newbern, Tennessee, Corina Shaffer of Pioneer, Ohio, and Toby Karnes of Albermarle, North Carolina; three sisters, Marsha Klear of Bryan, Ohio, Deb Fivecoate of Bryan, Ohio, and Deanna Tillman of Camden, Michigan; stepsister, Karen (Bob) Robison of Pioneer, Ohio; stepbrother, Tracy (Connie) Moog of Williams Center, Ohio; sister-in-law, Sandy (David) Moog of Bryan, Ohio; and an uncle, Richard Knapp of Bryan, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Madalene Moog; father, Adam Karnes; two sisters, Susan Hoops and Judy Geiger; and two brothers, Dennis Moog and David Moog.

A celebration of life is being planned for the future.