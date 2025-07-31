Mike Kelly Shares Compassion Medical Clinic’s Mission With Bryan Rotarians

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILAGE REPORTER)

MEDICAL CLINIC MISSION … Mike Kelly spoke to the Bryan Rotary Club on behalf of the Compassion Medical Clinic. The clinic is a faith-based health care organization located at the First Church of Christ, 129 North Walnut Street, Bryan, with licensed health care professionals from all over the area. It provides free health care to those in need: primarily the uninsured or working families. The services include free doctor visits, prescriptions, testing, classes, counseling, screenings, and assistance plans. The Compassion Medical Clinic has been ministering God’s healing love since 2007. Pictured is Rotarian President Damian Dorsten and Mike Kelly.