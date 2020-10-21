Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter Has A Strong Representation At The 2020 Williams County Fair

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

By: Bryce Buehrer, MILLCREEK-WEST UNITY FFA REPORTER

Even though it looked a little different this year, the 2020 Williams County Fair took place from September 11th to the 17th and the Millcreek West-Unity FFA Chapter had several members exhibit their livestock projects.

On Sunday, September 13th Lindee Lammon, Hunter Luepp and Zander Runkel participated in the swine show.

Lindee and Zander both were called back in showmanship for the final drive and Lindee presented the Reserve Champion Pair of Market Hogs. Hunter was named Champion Senior Swine Showman and his market hog was Reserve Champion Lightweight.

The following day Hunter Leupp exhibited his two ewe lambs and market lamb. He was named Champion Senior Sheep Showman. He also exhibited the Reserve Champion Ewe Lamb and placed 2nd in class with his market lamb next to the Grand Champion Market Lamb. That afternoon Carson Crossgrove did an excellent job exhibiting his Market Dairy Steer project. On the final day of the livestock shows, Tuesday, September 15th, we had many members exhibit their rabbit projects.

These members included: Leanna Baker, Joscelyn Layman, Ben McKinney, Quentin Runkel, Zander Runkel, Conner Sanders and Julia Schuurman. Leanna placed 4th in Senior Showmanship and was 2nd in her market roaster class, Quentin placed 5th in Senior Showmanship, Conner placed 4th in Intermediate Showmanship, Zander placed 4th in Beginner Showmanship, Julia’s New Zealand Doe placed Best Opposite for the New Zealand breed, and Joscelyn placed 2nd in class with her market roaster. On Wednesday, September 16th, Hunter Leupp earned the opportunity to participate in the Showmanship Sweepstakes contest and did a great job representing the sheep division!

On September 16th it was officially announced that Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter member, Mady Underwood, will be receiving her American FFA Degree on October 28th. She will be featured with the rest of the American Degree candidates at 8:45PM on RFDTV.

AMERICAN FFA DEGREE RECIPIENT … Maddy Underwood.

SHOWMANSHIP SWEEPSTAKES … Hunter Leupp represents the Sheep Division at the Showmanship Sweepstakes.

HOG SHOW … Hunter Leupp shows his market hog.

RABBIT SHOWS … Leanna Baker, Julia Schuurman, and Joscelyn Layman pose for a picture with their rabbit projects.