MILLCREEK-WEST UNITY SCHOOL BOARD: Board Hears About Successful Elementary Parent Teacher Conferences

SUCCESSFUL PARENT/TEACHER CONFERENCES … Superintendent Jim Wyse read the Elementary Principal’s Report in Jason Mansfield’s absence noting many teachers had 100% of parents in attendance. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT)

By: Amy Wendt

The Millcreek-West Unity Local School Board held its regular meeting on November 14, 2022, in the school’s library with all board members present.

Superintendent Jim Wyse and the board discussed the tentative school calendar for 2023-2024 and gave an opportunity for public input.