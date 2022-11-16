WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Report Given By Williams County Ohio State Extension Office

OSU EXTENSION … Jeff Dick and Jessica Runkle were present for the November 14, 2022 commissioners session to give an update on some changes in their department. Present for the commissioners session were Commissioners Brian Davis, Lew Hilkert, Terry Rummel, Clerk Anne Retcher and incoming Commissioner Bart Westfall. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

As leaders of the Williams County 4-H program, 4-H Educator Jeff Dick and Assistant Educator Jessica Runkle met with Commissioners Terry Rummel, Lew Hilkert, Brian Davis and incoming Bart Westfall on November 14, 2022.

Jeff said that they had been interviewing to fill the place left empty when Stephanie Karhoff moved into the state position as OSU Extension Field Specialist, Agronomic Systems.