Millcreek-West Unity Schools Ready For Whatever Comes

Posted By: Newspaper Staff August 12, 2020

The Hilltop School Superintendent Jim Wyse informed the Board of 80/20% of students attending in person/remotely this school year. Full details of this story inside our next edition. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

 

