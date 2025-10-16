MONTPELIER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Montpelier To Join New Football Conference In 2026

PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

THE NUMBERS … Montpelier Board of Education members, Patti Rockey (left) and Troy Roth (right), go over the financial report at the school board meeting held on Tuesday, October 14.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

For the first time since 2015, Montpelier’s High School football program will become a new member of the Great Lakes Conference follo...