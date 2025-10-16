Montpelier Rotary Hears About First Place For Health

PRESS RELEASE – During the October 6th Montpelier Rotary Club meeting, Sherrie Carroll spoke about First Place for Health. The Montpelier Rotary meets every Monday at noon in the Montpelier Moose.

First Place for Health is an international Christian Health & Wellness program that focuses on all four areas of our life, physical, emotional, spiritual & mental.

“This program is life changing. I started participating in First Place 22 years ago; after losing 74 pounds, I have maintained a healthy weight for many years”, stated Carroll.

“How does this work? This program meets weekly in area churches. We follow a food plan based on my plate.gov, we commit to praying for each other, we learn the why behind our eating habits, we do a weekly bible study at home that takes about 15-20 minutes a day.

“Each week we have a wellness topic and discuss the bible study that we did at home. Success comes from accountability by tracking our food, weighing in weekly, and checking in with each other often.

“If you feel you have weight to lose, and would like a healthy, non-trendy program to help you please consider the First Place for Health program.

“First Place meets in churches all across the country and also meets virtually on Zoom. There were several groups in the NW Ohio area prior to COVID. When the churches closed we lost a lot of our in- person groups.

“We are always looking for churches willing to host this program. All it takes is one person from a church to be interested, getting the approval to lead a group and setting up a time to meet.

“Meetings last 1 hour and 15 minutes, the program is divided up into 9 week sessions, when one finishes, the next session starts.

“I am available to assist any church that would like to host this program. This is a great opportunity to bring community members into your church.”

If there are any churches or individuals interested in more information about First Place for Health you can go to the website at www.FP4H.com or email at sherrie.carroll@firstplace4health.com