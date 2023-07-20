Montpelier Class Of 1958 Holds 65th Reunion

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERREUNION TIME … Twenty-six members of the Montpelier High School Class of 1958 held their 65th class reunion at the Montpelier Moose on July 15, 2023. Pictured are: (Front) Paul Briner, Terry Whetro, Sue (Hill) Pignataro, Patty (Malone) Wilcox, Linda (Zimmerman) Schildt, Ron O’Neal. (Middle) Delores (Leininger) Stuckey, Judy (Yater) Bacon, Joanne (Richolt) Allison, Judy (Goddard) Chroninger, Ann (Bass) Russell, Connie (Welling) Drerup, Susie (Clapp) Mick, Deloris “Chip” (Steinke) Bumb, Bonnie Jo (McCamis)) Chapin, Deloris (Haines) Traxler. (Back) Lyle Shoup, Gene Pignataro, Dave Watson, Lynn Lamberson, Sue (Houk) Dewire, Roger Hephner, Nancy (Starr) Wilkinson, Dorothy Briner, Gordon Lett, Lyle Traxler.
When will the article about the 50th anniversary of Randy and Roxie Miller be printed? I expected it this week, since the on-line “teaser” mentioned it.