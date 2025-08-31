Montpelier Class Of 1968 Celebrates Reunion

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

REUNION … The Montpelier Class of 1968 celebrated its “Year 57 at 75 Years” Reunion at a July Luncheon at JJ Winn’s Restaurant, Holiday City. The nineteen classmates attending were as follows: (sitting, left to right) Connie (Harrington) Lamberson, Ellen (Goshorn) Lawson, Alice (Michael) Moog, Cindy (Brown) Storrer, Julie Cameron, Beth (Miller) Martin, Sandy (Brown) Miller, and Suse (Michael) Wiesehan. (Standing, left to right) Steve Carson, John Storrer, John Moore, Dee Stahl, Mel Dunseth, Jack Pannecoucke, Marina (Buldas) Lung, Lynn Fifer, Chuck Moog, Shawn Manley. Missing from the photo is Karen (Rummel) Humphrey.