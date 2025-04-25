Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Learns About Ohioans Home Healthcare

GUEST SPEAKER … Kari Shininger of Ohioans Home Healthcare was guest speaker for the general meeting of Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Monday, April 14th. Shown from left to right are auxiliary members Gloria Poorman, President Linda Dilworth, Kari, and Sara Dye, Parkview-Bryan/Montpelier Hospital Community Health Improvement Leader and Volunteer Coordinator.

PRESS RELEASE – Kari Shininger, representing Ohioans Home Healthcare, was guest speaker for Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary at the general meeting Monday, April 14th at 1:00 p.m. in the hospital’s conference room.

Kari serves as patient liaison with Hospice services, which became licensed at Ohioans within the past year. She works with patients on temporary services needed following surgery, as an alternative to spending time at a skilled nursing facility.

Ms. Shininger, who has 20 years of experience, gave an overview of Ohioans Home Healthcare, locally owned and operated serving northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Services provided include skilled nursing, home health aides, physical therapy occupational therapy, speech language pathologist, and medical social workers. Services are also provided for pediatric patients.

Insurance for patients’ services are covered through Medicare, Medicaid, and personal insurance, along with private pay. In the event patients lack insurance, Ohioans will assist with referrals to resources available to help with payment. Non-medical services are not provided by Ohioans.

More information is available by contacting Ohioans HHC at the home office in Perrysburg (419-843-4422) or local Bryan office (419-630-0895). Following Kari’s presentation, she received an appreciation gift from the auxiliary.

Following the program, Auxiliary President Linda Dilworth conducted the business portion of the meeting. Roll call was answered to “What are your Easter plans?”. Reports were given by Secretary Connie Dunseth and Treasurer Joyce Schelling. Thought for the day was “Be faithful to God in little and in big things, and your impossibility will become a possibility” by Sunday Adelaja.

The auxiliary will sponsor Staff Appreciation Day on Monday, May 5th from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the Montpelier Hospital conference room.

Signup sheets were passed for auxiliary members to donate food items ready to serve for the “snack” buffet. Members should contact President Linda Dilworth to help with this project.

Flyers will be posted by the auxiliary encouraging all to observe Nurses’ Week May 6th-12th. Thanks to all the staff in all departments at Montpelier Hospital for their efforts to provide excellent patient care in an excellent facility.

President Linda thanked everyone who helped in any way with the successful silent auction project held Tuesday, April 8th from 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. in the Montpelier Hospital conference room. Discussion was held on possible additions or changes for next year’s auction.

The slate of nominees for 2025-26 auxiliary officers was read as follows: President-Elaine Willibey, Vice President-Lynn Watson, Secretary-Connie Dunseth and Treasurer-Joyce Schelling. Election of officers is scheduled at May’s meeting with installation in June. April patient favors are provided by Linda Dilworth.

The auxiliary’s next general meeting is planned Monday, May 12th at 1:00 p.m. in the conference room with guest speaker Nathan Thompson from Montpelier Village Council on the Iron Horse community project.

Roll call will be “What did you do to celebrate Mother’s Day?”. Election of officers is on the agenda. Guests are always welcome to attend.