Montpelier Library Hosts Ohio Young Birders Club

Tuesday, July 11th the Tri-State Chapter of the Ohio Young Birders Club gave an educational presentation on birds to area students at the Montpelier Library.

The program included a power point presentation and several hands-on activities with students using a Great Blue Heron’s foot to make imprints, making small bird feeders, and using a variety of common tools to learn how bird beaks work.

The club is willing and available to present programs at no charge to area libraries, and have a separate program available for senior residences.

We will also have a booth at the Pioneer Farmer’s Market, where students will sell their own matted wildlife photographs, bird nesting boxes that they have made, baked goods, garden produce, perennials, and an assortment of other items. The Farmer’s Market is held from 1-5 on Fridays in the center of Pioneer.

Please email advisor Betsy McCaskey at kidslovebooks@frontier.com for more details on the Ohio Young Birders Club Tri-State Chapter, or to schedule programs.

OYBC is for students ages 12-18 residing in Williams, Steuben, Hillsdale and other surrounding counties.

We take field trips, do community service projects, hold educational presentations, and celebrate seeing new birds with ice cream!