Brady “Bud” Taube (1997 – 2023)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Brady W. “Bud” Taube, 25, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Brady was born December 9, 1997, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Ralph W. Taube and Ruby J. Cook. He was a 2016 graduate of Hicksville High School and Four County Career Center, where he excelled in the Automotive Technologies program and in the school archery club.

Brady was hardworking and competitive, which helped him succeed in his career as welder at Multimatic Inc. in Butler, Indiana, where he worked for the past seven years.

Brady loved listening to music – which was his therapy, grilling out with his family, and playing video games with his son, Easton. Brady’s competitive, and lively, spirit will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

Brady is survived by his parents, Ralph Taube of Paulding, Ohio, and Ruby (Chris) Husted of Hicksville, Ohio; fiancé, Skye Caryer of Bryan, Ohio; two children, Easton Taube and Emmalyn Taube; two sisters, Brittany (Mickey) Taube of Stryker, Ohio, and Emily Husted of Hicksville, Ohio; one brother, Jerze Husted of Hicksville, Ohio; and grandparents, Hilaria “Lila” Husted of Hicksville, Ohio, Ida (Darl) Cook of Hicksville, Ohio, and Juan (Pam) Barerra of Melbern, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Brenda Taube, Barton Taube, and Larry Husted.

Visitation for Brady W. “Bud” Taube will be held Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services for Brady will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the funeral home with Pastor Sam Luthi officiating. Interment will follow in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the family in care of Skye Caryer to help establish a fund for their children, Easton and Emmalyn.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com