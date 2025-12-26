Montpelier Man Faces Multiple Child Sex Related Felony Counts

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A Montpelier man has been indicted by a Williams County grand jury on multiple felony counts related to alleged sexual offenses involving a minor, according to court records filed December 16th.

Devon M. Lee, 32, was indicted during the third term of the Williams County grand jury on four felony counts.

The indictment includes two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, both third-degree felonies, along with one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, also a fifth-degree felony.

According to the indictment, the two unlawful sexual conduct charges stem from alleged conduct occurring between June 1st, 2023, and February 29th, 2024.

The charging document states that Lee was 18 years of age or older at the time and allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a minor who was at least 13 years old but under 16.

The third count alleges that on or about February 20th, 2024, Lee possessed or viewed material depicting a minor in a state of nudity or engaged in a nudity-oriented performance, in violation of Ohio law.

That charge is classified as a fifth-degree felony. The indictment also includes a specification seeking forfeiture of property, identifying a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone as property allegedly used in or derived from the commission of the offense.

The fourth count alleges that on or about February 18th, 2024, Lee disseminated or presented material harmful to juveniles. The indictment states that the material was obscene and provided to a juvenile or a person posing as a juvenile, constituting a fifth-degree felony offense under Ohio law.

Lee is scheduled to be arraigned on January 6th. Court records indicate that bond conditions include release on his own recognizance with additional restrictions, including electronic GPS monitoring and no contact with the alleged victim.