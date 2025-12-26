DeWine Signs Avery’s Law, Tightening Ohio Rules On Serious Dog Attacks

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed House Bill 247 into law, strengthening penalties and procedures related to serious dog attacks across the state.

The measure, known as Avery’s Law, updates Ohio’s dangerous dog statutes by requiring courts to order the humane destruction of a dog that causes a qualifying serious injury or death to a person, following a required legal process.

The law is named for a young girl who was severely injured in a dog attack in June 2024.

Under the new law, a dog that causes serious physical harm may be ordered euthanized after a court hearing, even if the animal has no prior history of aggression.

Previously, Ohio law generally required a prior designation or multiple incidents before euthanasia could be ordered, limiting how officials could respond after a first severe attack.

The statute defines serious physical harm as an injury that carries a substantial risk of death, results in permanent incapacity or serious permanent disfigurement, or causes acute pain that leads to substantial suffering.

The law also outlines specific exceptions. Injuries that occur as a result of playful, non-aggressive, or age-appropriate behavior are excluded, as are situations in which a dog acts in self-defense, in defense of its owner, or in defense of its home. Minor injuries also do not meet the threshold.

When a dog is accused of causing serious physical harm, the owner is entitled to a court hearing. During that process, the dog may be held by the local dog warden while a judge determines whether the statutory conditions have been met. If the court finds that the law applies, it must order the dog to be humanely euthanized.

The legislation also expands the authority of local dog wardens. Under prior law, wardens were generally limited to seizing dogs that had already been formally designated as dangerous or vicious.

Avery’s Law allows dogs involved in serious attacks to be taken into custody while court proceedings are underway, even if the animal had not previously been classified.

In addition to euthanasia provisions, the law increases accountability for owners whose dogs display dangerous or vicious behavior but do not meet the threshold requiring destruction. Owners of such dogs may face new criminal penalties if they negligently fail to prevent an attack.

The law also allows courts to require owners of dangerous or vicious dogs to carry at least 100,000 dollars in liability insurance to help cover potential future injuries.

Avery’s Law received unanimous support in the Ohio General Assembly before being signed by the governor. It is scheduled to take effect in early 2026.

The legislation comes amid heightened attention to dog attacks across the state. In recent months, several serious incidents have been reported in southwest Ohio, including a March attack in Colerain Township in which a woman was seriously injured after neighboring dogs escaped, followed by another nearby incident days later involving additional victims.

Lawmakers have said the changes are intended to give authorities clearer tools to respond quickly to severe attacks while ensuring due process for dog owners.