STATE FAIR WINNER … Area Photgrapher Carl Rockwood, Jr. drew two second prizes at this year’s Ohio State Fair with his macro-photography. His snowflake was in the Nature class and the bee held second in Honey Producers’ Bee contest. This was his first time to enter any photos in the State Fair and he is already planning for next year. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

