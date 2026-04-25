Montpelier Ministerial Association To Host 75th National Day Of Prayer Event May 7

The Montpelier Ministerial Association will host its 75th National Day of Prayer event on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Washington St., Montpelier.

A continental breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m., followed by worship, the featured speaker and prayer at 9 a.m.

This year’s national theme is “Glorify God Among the Nations, Seeking Him in All Generations,” drawn from 1 Chronicles 16:24.

The featured speaker will be Markie Repp, a lifelong Montpelier resident, who will present “Faith and Our Founding Fathers.”

Repp holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in American history, and is pursuing a master’s degree in information science.

She also has completed several doctoral courses in history. She works in the archives at Hillsdale College and previously worked as a nurse for 12 years.

Repp and her husband, Darrin, have three children: Genevieve, Declan and Amelia. The family attends St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Montpelier.

In her spare time, when not doing homework, Markie and Darrin can be found supporting their children’s activities.

The community is invited to attend.