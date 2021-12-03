Montpelier Moose Honors New Pilgrims & Fellow

DEGREE OF MERIT … Several Montpelier Moose 312 members holding the Pilgrim Degree of Merit are shown here with the two newest degree recipients honored recently. From left to right, standing—Charles Schelling, Phil Hallock, new Pilgrim Jim Heller, Jim Witker, and Phil Thorp; and seated new Pilgrim “Dick” Beck. Pilgrim Presentation ceremonies were held at the lodge for both Jim and “Dick” who were conferred with the highest degree of the order at Mooseheart “The Child City” earlier this year. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

Two members of Montpelier Moose 312 were recently honored for receiving their Pilgrim Degree of Merit at Mooseheart “The Child City”, near Chicago. James W. Heller and Charles R. Beck both received the highest degree in the Moose fraternity in ceremonies held in the House of God on the Mooseheart campus earlier this year.

The conferral included members qualifying for the degree from all over the United States with both 2020 and 2021 recipients in the same class, since last year’s conferral was cancelled due to the coronavirus restrictions.

New Pilgrim Charles R. Beck: Sunday, Nov. 14th a Pilgrim Presentation Ceremony was held to honor Charles R. “Dick” Beck with his gold Pilgrim blazer, with family and friends present.

Conducting the ceremony were Dwaine Brown of Galion and state Pilgrim Governor Ron Johnson of Kenton, on behalf of the Ohio State Moose Association.

Mr. Beck was enrolled into the Moose fraternity Dec. 15, 1972 and will be a 50-year member next year. He joined the Moose Legion June 20, 1976, received his Fellowship Degree of Honor May 31, 1993.

“Dick” has served Montpelier lodge as an officer several years including Prelate, Junior Governor, Governor 1992-93, Junior Past Governor the following year, and as committee chairman several years for Ritual and Moose Charities Committees. He was an active Lodge Ritual Staff member, performing enrollment ceremonies for new members.

As an avid ritualist, he and fellow staff members attended many state conventions and entered state and international ritual competitions and is a past international ritual staff competition champion.

He was also a nominee for Moose International’s Shining Star Ritualist of the Year. In addition to his service to the Moose lodge, “Dick” served the Montpelier community many years on the Montpelier Fire Department.

New Pilgrim James W. Heller: In September Montpelier Lodge hosted a Pilgrim Presentation ceremony for new Pilgrim James W. Heller, member since Oct. 2, 1994, to receive his gold Pilgrim blazer, witnessed by family and friends.

Representing the Ohio State Moose Association for the presentation were Dwaine Brown and Ron Johnson. Jim joined Maumee Valley #30 Moose Legion on April 13, 1997 and received his Fellowship Degree of Honor in May 2009 and is a member of the 25 Club for new member sponsors.

Mr. Heller has served the lodge in various capacities as an officer and committee chairman, including Trustee, Prelate, Junior Governor, Governor for two terms 2006-2008, Junior Past Governor two terms, Treasurer, and acting Administrator in 2011, and chairman of the auditing and Moose Legion committees.

For Maumee Valley #30 Moose Legion Jim served as Financial Director, Chaplain, Vice President and President 2014-2016. He was also active in the Ohio State Moose Association District 4, holding all offices for two terms each including Treasurer, Prelate, Vice President, President 2012-2014, and Junior Past President. He regularly attends both O.S.M.A. Mid-Year and Annual state conventions and annual Moose International Conventions.

An avid hunter, Jim is active in Williams County Conservation League and Williams County Rifle/Pistol Club, holding various offices in both organizations.

New Fellow Patrick Thorp: Montpelier Moose also congratulates Patrick Thorp upon achieving the Fellowship Degree of Honor, conferred at the Ohio State Moose Association convention in August.

A member of the lodge since 1987, Patrick served in various offices starting in 1994, including Governor in 2014, and Junior Past Governor the following year.

He joined the Moose Legion in 1990 and currently serves as the lodge Moose Legion Committee chairman.

Since 2017 Fellow Thorp has served as an officer for Maumee Valley #30 Moose Legion and is currently serving as Chaplain.

Maumee Valley Moose Legion includes lodges in the Northwest Ohio area. He is also a member of the Moose 25 Club for sponsoring new and re-enrolled members.

Congratulations to “Dick”, Jim and Patrick for their achievements and service to the Moose fraternity and community!

DEGREE RECIPIENT … Patrick Thorp, 2021 recipient of Fellowship Degree of Honor, member of Montpelier Moose 312.