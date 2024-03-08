MONTPELIER PARK BOARD: Pony & Little League Discuss Pitching Mounds; Everything Reportedly On Track For Spring

PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTERNEW MOUND … Scott Gordon, (right) who has been with the Montpelier Pony League for 15 years, shared that their portable pitching mound has lost significant utility due to age.

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

The Montpelier Park Board met on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m., and started by greeting visitor Scott Gordon on the recent happenings of the Pony League.

He shared that while there are enough members to make two teams n...