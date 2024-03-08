EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Junior Firefighters Hired & Planning Commission Meeting Scheduled

Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

The Edgerton Village Council met on March 6, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. Present were councilors Pam Wampler, Leslie VanAusdale, Jason Gruver, Chuck Wallace, Sharon Blinzler, and Lance Bowsher, as were Mayor Robert Day, Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles, Fiscal Officer Denise Knecht, and Administrative Assistant Amanda Knecht.

After the minutes from February 21, 2024 were approved as presented, council heard from Village Administrator Fitzcharles, who updated council on how well this year’s projects are coming along.

She then made a recommendation to hire two additional junior firefighters, Orlando Puente and Levi Hess, whose addition completes the team of six junior firefighters.

Fitzcharles then moved on to give the Park Board Committee meeting notes, and detailed how scoreboards are going up, electricity and internet infrastructure is being worked on, hardware and equipment upgrades, as well as the refinishing of the Miller Park ball fields to help remediate the drainage issues seen there with Dura Pitch and Pro Slide.

It was then discussed how this project will be added to the village’s future maintenance plan, so that they ensure that the new upgrades will last as long as possible.

Fitzcharles then shared that an office intern has been found for this summer, who is a recent Edgerton graduate pursuing an analytics degree. Council then made a motion granting permission to hire her effective once classes end.

A motion was then made to approve an annual memorandum of understanding with the county for GIS utility information, with the addition of GPS receivers so that the village can access the information.

This costs the village $550 a year, which is exceedingly cost effective as the village would otherwise have to pay for each utility update / installation.

Another motion then approved a memorandum of understanding with Florence Township and Edgerton Village fire departments so that they can broaden the coverage area for grant purposes.

Next approved was an update to the policy and procedures manual to prohibit employees from recreational marijuana use, as a failure to do so would disqualify the village from receiving federal funding.

Then Resolution 2024-002 was approved, which approves the statewide 911 infrastructure update to NG911 (Next Generation 911). These upgrades will be paid for by additional taxes on cellphone bills.

Fitzcharles then shared the details of a Fleo’s Flicks application for a conditional use permit, as their original permit for two years has expired, which will be heard at a planning commission meeting on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 5:30 p.m.

With nothing further to address, council voted to adjourn the meeting at 6:05 p.m., set to meet next Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 5:30 p.m.