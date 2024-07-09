Montpelier Rotary Recognizes Past Club Presidents

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

HONORING PAST PRESIDENTS … The latest meeting of the Montpelier Rotary Club was full of recognition. President Mike Moore recognized the term of Immediate Past President Kelsea Stein with her ceremonial gavel. Past Presidents were also recognized for their service for several years past. Finally, Jason Rockey was the guest of Rotarian Josh Schlade. Mr. Rockey is Montpelier’s Village Manager and spoke about projects going on in the village in 2024: from expanded repaving projects and relining century-old sewers to rehabilitated downtown buildings and new trails. Pictured are past presidents Greg Lee (2022-2023), Zeb Lillard (2021-2022), Chris Kannel (2019-2020), Marty Sostoi (2020-2021), Mike Moore, current President.