Museum Of Fulton County Offering “The Ultimate Family Reading Experience”

Wauseon-born author Merrill Wyatt’s popular mystery novel has now come alive through this interactive hunt for clues at the real-life Wauseon locations featured in the story, “Tangled Up In Luck.”

Wyatt explains: “It all began with the mystery of the long-lost Hoal jewels. Someone had stumbled across the forgotten fact that the jewels even existed. That same someone wanted very badly to find them—by using the seventh grade to uncover hidden clues.

What that person never counted on was two of those seventh graders putting all the clues together.

That person never expected a couple of kids to try to get to the jewels first. Thirteen million dollars can motivate some people to do all sorts of dreadful things”.

A miniature steamer trunk will include the novel, travel journal, detective’s magnifying glass, compass, and activities that navigate families through their journey from 1887 to today.

If you are as clever as the story’s detectives, and solve the puzzle, you will find real jewels. Your experience will conclude with an exclusive author book signing event at the Museum of Fulton County.

Purchase your experience package at the museum’s Legacy Shop today and start your history

adventure! The Legacy Shop in the Museum of Fulton County, OH. Visit our website for more information.

This program is brought to you by the Museum of Fulton County, which is located at 8848 State Highway 108 Wauseon, OH across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds Exit 34 on the Ohio Turnpike. The Museum is open Monday through Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm.

Admission is $8 Adults 16 and up, $7 Seniors, $3 for Children ages 6-15, Members and Children under 6 are Free. For more information call 419-337-7922 or visit www.museumoffultoncounty.org.