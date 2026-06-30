Montpelier To Conduct Annual Fire Hydrant Flushing July 20-31

The Montpelier Water Department will begin its annual fire hydrant flushing and flow-testing program on Monday, July 20, 2026, with work expected to be completed on or before Friday, July 31, 2026.

During the flushing and testing, village water customers may notice some discoloration in their water. The Village reminds customers that this condition is only temporary and the water remains safe to drink.

Customers should double-check their tap water before using an automatic washer, as the iron-stained water may discolor light-colored clothing.

The discoloration can appear at any time, day or night. Water in the mains should return to normal within 30 minutes or less after the crew leaves the area.

Any stained water in a private plumbing system should clear by letting the taps run for a short time.

The Village regrets any inconvenience but notes that fire hydrant maintenance and testing are a vital part of the community’s fire protection program.

Questions may be directed to the Montpelier Water Department, 211 North Jonesville St., at 419-485-5543.