Ronald H. Ott (1953 – 2026)

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(1971 Graduate Of North Central High School)

Ronald Harold Ott, 73, of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on June 27, 2026. He was born on April 9, 1953, in Defiance, Ohio, to Harold G. and Freida L. (Nagel) Ott.

Ron graduated from North Central High School in 1971 and spent his adult life working as a farmer and self-employed mechanic.

Ron is survived by his siblings, Linda Ott, Edward (Cindy) Ott and Larry Ott, all of Pioneer; nephews, Oliver Ott of Germany and Elliott (Alison) Ott of Kenya; great-nephew, Benaiah Ott; and special friend, Cindy Sutter of Montpelier. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Ethan Ott.

Per Ron’s wishes, no services will be held. Those wishing to give a donation in his name are encouraged to direct those to the Williams County Humane Society, Williams County Cancer Assistance or CHP Hospice.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.