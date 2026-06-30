Holly M. Sanders (1979 – 2026)

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(1998 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Holly M. Sanders, 46, of Edon, passed away Friday, June 26, 2026, at Mercy Health — Heart and Vascular Institute at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo.

She was born on October 3, 1979, in Bryan. Holly graduated from Montpelier High School in 1998 and for a number of years she worked at Allied Moulded Products in Bryan.

On September 20, 2003, Holly married the love of her life, David Sanders, and together they shared 22 years of a life filled with love and happiness.

Holly leaves behind her husband, David Sanders; father, Mike (Terry) Repp; mother, Rhonda McAllister; niece, Brooklyn Gearhart; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Heather McAllister; stepfather, Todd McAllister; and father-in-law, Dale Sanders.

A time to receive friends will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2026, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Per her wishes, she will be laid to rest privately at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Holly will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her quick wit, beautiful singing voice and that boisterous laugh of hers. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to help defray expenses. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.