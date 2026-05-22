Montpelier Tuesday Cruise-Ins Return For 2026 Season

MONTPELIER — Classic cars and summer evenings are coming back to downtown Montpelier as the Montpelier Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its 2026 Tuesday Cruise-In series.

The events run from 5 to 8 p.m. on six Tuesdays across the summer: June 9 and June 23, July 14 and July 28, and August 11 and August 25.

All cruise-ins take place in historic downtown Montpelier. Organizers are introducing a new entrance for the 2026 season.

Participants are asked to enter at the corner of South Jonesville Street and Founders Park, where they will be directed to a parking spot. Signs will mark the route.

Each cruise-in features live music by Four of a Kind Entertainment, a variety of food trucks along Washington Street, and a 50/50 drawing. Tickets for the 50/50 drawing are $5 each or three for $10. Three door prizes will also be drawn at each event.

The Chamber asks all participants to register at every cruise-in. Registration is required for insurance purposes and serves as entry for the door prize drawings.

The Tuesday Cruise-Ins are a special event of the Montpelier Area Chamber of Commerce, with support from area sponsors, downtown businesses, the Montpelier Civic League and participating car owners.

For more information, contact Executive Director Kelly Herzog at the Montpelier Area Chamber of Commerce, 114 1/2 Broad Street, by phone at 419-485-4416 or by email at director.montpelierchamber@gmail.com. Updates are also posted on Facebook under “Montpelier Tuesday Cruise-In.”