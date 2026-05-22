Vicki L. Moffett (1949 – 2026)

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(1967 Graduate Of Edon High School)

Vicki Lu Moffett, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away May 18, 2026, surrounded by the love of family and friends who will forever cherish her warmth, laughter, quick wit, and unforgettable sense of humor.

Born Nov. 23, 1949, in Hillsdale, Michigan, she was the cherished daughter of the late Ross Maugherman and Edna Gepfert Maugherman.

Vicki lived a life rooted in love, hard work, faith, friendship, and an endless ability to bring joy to those around her.

Vicki was the beloved wife and lifelong partner of Richard Moffett and a devoted mother to Brian Ross Moffett and his partner, Jackie Imm.

Family was always at the center of her life, and she took tremendous pride in the memories, traditions, and love they shared together over the years.

Vicki was preceded in death by her siblings Larry Ross, Barney Lee, and Candace Joy. Vicki was also a proud and loving sister to Pamela Maugherman Whitman and a second mom to Tim Maugherman and they survive.

The bond they shared was filled with a lifetime of laughter, teasing, storytelling, and unconditional love. Family gatherings were among Vicki’s greatest joys, and she treasured every holiday, celebration, and simple moment spent together.

She also leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews, along with numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom will fondly remember the countless laughs, stories, and special memories they shared with her throughout the years.

Animals held an incredibly special place in Vicki’s heart throughout her life. She dearly loved her dogs and cats, who were never simply pets but cherished members of the family.

Whether it was spoiling them with treats, riding the golf cart or going to the Dairy Treat for a pup cup, Vicki’s love for animals was evident to everyone who knew her.

A proud 1967 graduate of Edon High School, Vicki remained deeply connected to her Edon roots and the community she loved so dearly. She was a Bomber through and through.

Alongside her family, she owned and operated both the M & W Carryout and Family Fun Pools, where she became known not only for her incredible work ethic but also for her gift of conversation and ability to make everyone feel welcome.

Customers often came in for one thing and stayed much longer because Vicki could turn an ordinary visit into a memorable conversation filled with laughter.

Vicki was a longtime and faithful member of Edon United Methodist Church, where she dedicated countless hours serving on committees and faithfully fulfilled her role as a Trustee.

She cared deeply about her church and community and believed strongly in helping others. Those fortunate enough to serve beside her knew that meetings were always a little livelier and more entertaining when Vicki was involved.

When she was not busy working at one of the family businesses, tending to her beautiful flowers and garden, or relaxing beside the pool she loved so much, there was a good chance you could find Vicki at Windwood Hollow or Suburban Golf Course.

An avid golfer with a competitive spirit and a sharp sense of humor, she loved the game as much for the friendships and fun as she did for the competition itself.

Vicki was truly an athlete at heart. Over the years, she coached girls’ softball, played on local softball leagues herself, and spent many happy hours bowling with friends and family.

Whether she was on the golf course, softball field, or bowling lanes, Vicki brought energy, laughter, and enthusiasm everywhere she went. She loved being active, loved being around people, and rarely passed up the chance for a little friendly competition.

To know Vicki was to know laughter. She was a fun-loving friend to many and will long be remembered as one of the area’s greatest pranksters.

She had an incredible ability to brighten a room, tease those she loved with a sparkle in her eye and create stories that family and friends will continue telling for generations. Whether through a perfectly timed joke, a playful prank, or her infectious laugh, Vicki had a gift for making life more fun for everyone around her.

More than anything, Vicki will be remembered for her generous heart, unwavering love for family and friends, and her remarkable ability to make ordinary moments feel extraordinary.

Her legacy lives on in the laughter she inspired, the kindness she shared, and the many lives she touched throughout her 76 years. She will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered, and forever celebrated.

Vicki’s visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2026, at Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio. Funeral service and celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, at Edon United Methodist Church, Edon, Ohio. Pastor Douglas Widdowson and Pastor Dan Grant will officiate. Interment will follow in Edon Cemetery, Edon, Ohio. Funeral meal will be served in the church following the interment.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Edon United Methodist Church or a charity of family preference.

Online condolences may be given at: www.krillfuneralservice.com. Vicki’s obituary announcement was lovingly prepared by her family.