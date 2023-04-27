FAYETTE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Mutual Aid Agreement With West Unity & Stryker Discussed

RECYCLING UPDATE … Councilor Bryan Stambaugh (far right) provided council with a recycling update. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

Fayette Village Council met on April 26, 2023, at the village hall with all members present. Several community members were also in attendance.

West Unity Mayor, Don Leu, was on hand to briefly discuss with Council the possibility of creating a formal mutual aid agreement between West Unity, Stryker, and Fayette for purposes of providing public works coverage in the event any of the villages would encounter an emergency situation.