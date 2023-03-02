MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: More Than 400 Water Nodes Have Prematurely Gone Bad; All To Be Replaced

DETAILING WORK TO BE DONE … Village Manager Justin Houk demonstrates the necessity of a valve in the water distribution system. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The February 27, 2023 Village of Montpelier Council meeting started at 6 p.m. with a prayer and the pledge of allegiance.

Roll call was taken, and present were Nikki Uribes, Director of Finance; Councilor Kevin Motter; Council President Chris Kannel; Clerk of Council Molly Collert; Clerk of Council Jessica Apple; presiding Councilor Nathan Thompson; Law Director Chris Walker; Village Manager Justin Houk; Councilor Don Schlosser; Councilor Heather Freese; and Councilor Melissa Ewers.