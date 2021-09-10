Montpelier Woman Sentenced To 90 Days In CCNO For Complicity To Commit Theft

A Montpelier, Ohio woman was sentenced on September 8, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Jennifer Manlove, 41, previously pleaded guilty to Complicity to Commit Theft. She was complicit in the theft of cash.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Manlove to 90 days in CCNO, and ordered her to pay to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees.