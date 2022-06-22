Montpelier WOTM Academy Of Friendship Recipient Honored

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE) Melissa “Missy” Kleinhen, center, was honored at the annual Higher Degrees Committee Academy of Friendship meeting held Thursday, June 16th by Montpelier Chapter 270 Women of the Moose.

She was presented with a yellow carnation corsage adorned with the Academy of Friendship gold ring, symbol of the degree. Higher Degree Comm. Chairman Joyce Schelling conducted the ring ceremony.

Shown with “Missy” are Friendship members Reynalda McKinney, left, her presentation aide, and Kara Custar, right, presentation officer.

“Missy” was conferred with the degree during the Mid-Year Conference of the Ohio State Moose Association and Women of the Moose in February at Independence, OH. New Senior Regent Heather Johnson presided at the chapter meeting.

Other Academy of Friendship members in attendance were Pat Fitzcharles, Gloria Poorman, Dee Williams and Pat Cogan.

Donations presented from the Academy of Friendship committee were designated for the Women of the Moose Scholarship & Maintenance Fund and “Feed a Home in December” for Mooseheart, “The Child City” in Illinois.

A local community service donation is planned following the committee’s fund-raising project at a later date.

The next regular chapter meeting is scheduled Thursday, July 21st at 6:30 p.m. All chapter members are welcome and encouraged to attend.