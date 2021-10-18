Montpelier WOTM Make Donation To Williams County Humane Society

Montpelier Chapter 270, Women of the Moose, recently presented a $100 donation to the Williams County Humane Society from a fundraising project by the Higher Degree-Star Committee.

Shown from left to right are Alicia Strup, County Dog Warden & Humane Officer, holding the cat “Vera”; Joyce Schelling, WOTM Higher Degree Chr., presenting the donation to Lisa Stalter, President & Chief Humane Officer of the Williams County Humane Society, holding the cat ”Ingrid”.

The Humane Society offers all kinds of animals surrendered for adoption including dogs, cats, livestock, birds, pocket pets, etc. Adoption fees include $180 for dogs and $70 for cats and cover neutering, required shots, worming, flea & tick spray, negative feline leukemia check for cats and canine heartworm check for dogs.

The public is also offered low-cost spaying and neutering for pets. The Humane Society has a foster pet care program for animals not yet ready for adoption.

Office hours for the Humane Society are Monday thru Friday 10:00 am-5:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am-2:00 pm, closed Sunday. Office hours for the county dog warden, who handles pets lost or displaying aggressive behavior, are Monday thru Friday 8:00 am-3:00 pm, closed weekends.

Volunteers to help the Humane Society are needed anytime and must be 18 or older, unless accompanied by an adult.

In addition to financial assistance, the Humane Society welcomes donations of cat litter, cleaning supplies, trash bags, laundry detergent, disinfecting wipes, hand soap, paper towels, bottled water, cat box scoopers, canned or dry dog or cat food, dog & cat treats, pet toys, blankets, towels, wash cloths, computer paper, and manila folders.

All donations are appreciated. For more information, call the Humane Society—419-636-2200.