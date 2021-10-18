Izara Missler (2021)

Izara Reynn Missler, 5 weeks, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 3:59 P.M. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Community Health and Wellness Centers- Bryan.

Surviving are her parents, Karie and Anthony Missler, and three siblings, Adrian, Skylah and Emberlea.

Two beautiful eyes for all forty days we’ve had with you.

You will forever be loved and missed.

You will grow with us through our hearts and flourish through our stories.

From stardust we come, to stardust we return.

We love you Izzy.

Private family service will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.