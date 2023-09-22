Montpelier’s Aubrey Strobel Named Student Of The Month At FCCC

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSTUDENT OF THE MONTH … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Aubrey Strobel from Montpelier High School as Student of the Month. Aubrey is the daughter of Matt and Amanda Strobel and is a junior in the Automotive Technologies program at the Career Center. Aubrey was nominated by her instructor, Mr. Harding. She is a member of Skills USA and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. After Aubrey graduates, she plans to work in the automotive technologies field. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2023-2024 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.