WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Beech Street Deed Transferred To WCPA

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Williams County Commissioners met last week on Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m. They approved ten resolutions, signed a notice to proceed from the landbank for work on properties, a purchase agreement for a Sheriff’s Office vehicle, a pavement marking agreement, the September 4-10 dog warden report, the memo for the 2024 budget deadlines and information, travel requests, BAC Oktoberfest permit, Ohio Justice bus parking spaces for a clinic on October 10, credit card statements, and a right of way work permit from Frontier North for CR 15.

The minutes of the September 14 meeting were approved on Monday, and Thursday saw the approval of the minutes from Monday. The bills were accepted and approved to be paid as presented at both sessions.

It was shared that the Courthouse Renovation project is still in progress, with three windows recently added to the list to be tinted, estimated to start this week.

A space study is being done throughout the County to determine what departments are in need of more room. This study will help lend a hand in the decision making process for what the upper level of the Courthouse is to look like.

On Monday, the Commissioners met with Palmer Energy consultant Amy Huffman for utility contract agreements, recommending a 24 month contract due to the volatile nature of the market recently.

On Thursday, the Commissioners carried a motion to transfer a vacant property owned by the County at 228 North Beech Street to the Williams County Port Authority before meeting with Patti Rockey, the Williams County Recorder, to go over a presentation that takes place every five years for the continuation of the technology fund.

This fund is for system upgrades, vendor and service payments, travel, and continuing education expenses. The Commissioners then passed Resolution 23-0286 to approve this request.

Resolution 23-0277 approved supplemental appropriations for the Williams County Commissioners, Hillside Country Living, and JFS (Job and Family Services).

Resolution 23-0278 approved the participation of Williams County Land Reutilization Corporation as lead entity in the Brownfield Remediation Project.

Resolution 23-0279 added an addendum to a subsidy grant agreement made on June 15, 2023 with regards to the Community Corrections Grant Agreement for fiscal year 2024.

Resolution 23-0280 approved an agreement to share rent and office space expenses between the WCPA and WEDCO.

Resolution 23-0281 approved an addendum to the ODRC Grant agreement which increased the amount from $176,888 to $186,732.

Resolution 23-0282 approved supplemental appropriations to the Williams County Auditor, Commissioners’ Office, Common Pleas Court, Engineers’ Office, Hillside Country Living, the IT Department, and the Sheriffs’ Office.

Resolution 23-0283 approved a permit for the installation of the Alvordton Sanitary Sewer Project.

Resolution 23-0284 approved the termination of the current lease agreement with WEDCO and the East Annex, as they are moving into an office space at 110 South Walnut Street to be shared with the WCPA.

Resolution 23-0285 accepted and certified the amounts and rates of tax levies commencing January 1, 2024 to the County Auditor.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com