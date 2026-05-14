Multifaith Coalition To Host Unwanted Firearms Disposal Event June 13

Toledo, OH — The Multifaith Coalition to Reduce Gun Violence, together with community partners, will host a drive-through unwanted firearms disposal event on Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Monroe Street United Methodist Church, 3613 Monroe St., Toledo.

Held during Gun Violence Awareness Month, the event offers community members a secure and responsible way to remove unwanted firearms from their homes.

On-site chop saws will chop guns into parts, which will be made into art objects.

“We know that people often inherit firearms and may not know how to store them safely or how to dispose of them,” said Rev. Meribah Mansfield and Mike Linehan, co-founders of the Multifaith Coalition.

“This event creates a safe, simple way to responsibly dispose of unwanted firearms while helping make our community safer.”

Participants can expect a simple, safe process:

-Ensure the firearm is unloaded and secured in the back of your vehicle

-Drive to the event location and remain in your vehicle while trained staff handle the firearm disposal

-Receive a gift card for these amounts:

-$50 for long guns

-$100 for handguns

-$200 for assault-style rifles

-($300 maximum per donor)

The Multifaith Coalition to Reduce Gun Violence is a grassroots network of more than 30 faith communities across Northwest Ohio working together to promote education, awareness and action around gun violence prevention.

The event will be held on the grounds of Monroe Street United Methodist Church.

Additional partners include Sisters 4 Unity, a local support group for mothers who have lost children to gun violence, as well as the Toledo chapters of Moms Demand Action and Parents of Murdered Children.

Technical assistance will be provided by Disarmory Ministries, a Michigan-based nonprofit that provides safe firearm disposal solutions.

Support for the event was provided by Cities United, a fund of Tides Center.