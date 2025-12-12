Multiple Felony Cases Move Forward in Defiance County Common Pleas Court

DEFIANCE, OHIO — The Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office has announced recent court activity involving several felony cases and sentencings in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Michael D. Perez, age 60, of Defiance, was sentenced to 18 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction after pleading guilty to Domestic Violence, a third-degree felony. Perez received 67 days of jail credit toward his sentence. The charge stems from an incident on October 4, 2025, at his residence on Ayersville Avenue, where he caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Perez’s two prior domestic violence convictions elevated the current offense to a felony. The court also dissolved the Temporary Protection Order in the case, and court costs are stayed while Perez is incarcerated.

Matthew J. Brubaker, age 54, entered not guilty pleas to felony charges and was released on his own recognizance bond. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for January 13, 2026.

Shawannah E. Lowe, age 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Cocaine, both felonies. Sentencing is set for December 11, 2025.

Katie J. Wallischeck, age 36, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for January 8, 2026.

Jennifer L. Kilgore, age 39, pleaded guilty to Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a second-degree felony. Sentencing will take place January 30, 2026.

Robbie A. Steel, age 51, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Sentencing is set for January 15, 2026.

Sonia M. Campos, age 45, entered no contest pleas to two counts of Endangering Children and one count of Domestic Violence, all first-degree misdemeanors. She was found guilty, with sentencing scheduled for January 26, 2026.

Drew V. Holifield, age 19, pleaded guilty to Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a third-degree felony, as well as to a forfeiture specification and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence, a first-degree misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for January 27, 2026.

Kenneth E. Liddle, age 46, was sentenced for Grand Theft, a fourth-degree felony, to three years of community control sanctions with 17 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation. Liddle was ordered to pay $11,117.67 in restitution to The State Bank and Trust and is prohibited from engaging in online financial transactions without prior approval from his supervising officer. This case involved the theft of property valued at more than $7,500 but less than $150,000 from a business on South Clinton Street between April 7 and 14, 2025.

Nicole V. Shugars, age 37, was sentenced for Failure to Provide Notice of Change in Vehicle Information or Identifiers, a fourth-degree felony, to two years of community control sanctions with 18 months at ODRC reserved for violations. Shugars, a registered sex offender previously convicted of Attempted Complicity to Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor in 2014, failed to notify the sheriff's office of changes in internet identifiers between March 20 and August 5, 2025, as required by law.

For further information, the public may contact the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office at 419-782-2402.