Governor DeWine Appoints Stiriz To Fulton County Court of Common Pleas, Probate & Juvenile Division

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced the appointment of Stacey S. Stiriz to the Fulton County Court of Common Pleas, Probate and Juvenile Division.

Stiriz, of Delta, will assume office on January 12, 2026, and will be taking the seat formerly held by Judge Michael J. Bumb, who resigned. She will serve the remainder of the unfinished term and will need to run for election in November 2026 to retain the seat.

Stiriz began her career in private practice in 2004. In 2017, she served as an assistant prosecutor for Williams County. Stiriz is currently the assistant prosecutor for Fulton County.

In 1999, Stiriz received a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Eastern Michigan University. She received her juris doctorate from the University of Toledo College of Law in 2004.