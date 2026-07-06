Museum Of Fulton County Participates In 4th Grade History Pass Plus Program

WAUSEON, OH – Fourth graders and up to three family members accompanying them can receive free admission to the Museum of Fulton County in Wauseon throughout July as part of America 250-Ohio’s 4th Grade History Pass Plus.

The 4th Grade History Pass, launched by America 250-Ohio in February 2024, has connected thousands of Ohio fourth graders with the state’s rich history by providing free general admission to participating history-related museums and sites when accompanied by a paying adult.

The new Plus program takes that mission a step further — making July 2026, the heart of America’s 250th anniversary summer, a moment for entire families to explore Ohio’s history together at no cost.

The program is designed to be easy to access — passes are available to download digitally or print from America250-Ohio.org/fourth-grade-pass.

The History Pass Plus is good at an estimated 41 participating historic sites across Ohio. A full list of participating locations is available on the website.

“Fourth grade is the year Ohio students dive deep into the history of their state and their country, and we’ve seen firsthand how powerful it is when learning moves beyond the classroom and into the places where that history actually happened,” said Todd Kleismit, America 250-Ohio executive director.

“With the 4th Grade History Pass Plus, we wanted to give families the chance to make July 2026 a month they’ll never forget — exploring Ohio’s incredible historic sites together, for free, during the most significant anniversary our nation has ever celebrated.”

The pass must be presented at the time of visit, either as a digital version on a smartphone or a printed version. The program applies to students who completed fourth grade in the 2025–2026 school year.

The 4th Grade History Pass Plus is valid July 1–31, 2026, only, at participating sites. The pass is not valid for field trips or group visits. Other restrictions may apply.

July 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and America 250-Ohio has designed the month to be filled with opportunities for Ohioans of all ages to engage with history, community and celebration.

The 4th Grade History Pass Plus is one of several programs timed to make July a landmark month for Ohio families. Participating sites across the state offer immersive, hands-on experiences that bring Ohio’s contributions to the American story to life.

The 4th Grade History Pass Plus is made possible through the generous support of program sponsors GE Aerospace, Nordson Corporation and Honda.

The Museum of Fulton County is a starting point for exploring and discovering Fulton County, Ohio’s natural, cultural and historical resources.

The museum structure, which is a recreation of the first county courthouse, honors the pioneer families of the county by telling their stories.

Guests will enjoy an entertaining, informative, and interactive journey of exploration through the museum’s permanent and special exhibition galleries.

The Museum of Fulton County and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Route 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

To learn more about special events, shopping, memberships, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County, call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org.

Additional information is also available on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages.